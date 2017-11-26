Germany's Merkel faces pressure for quick coalition talks

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron prior to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels. Germany, Europe's largest economy and anchor of stability, is facing the prospect of months of political uncertainty after Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were unable to form a coalition with two smaller parties, raising the likelihood of new elections. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo