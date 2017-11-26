Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who is detained in Iran, during a public demonstration to the Shia Islamic Centre of England in north London, calling for her release from prison, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Mother of young child Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016, accused of spying which she denies.
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who is detained in Iran, during a public demonstration to the Shia Islamic Centre of England in north London, calling for her release from prison, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Mother of young child Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016, accused of spying which she denies. PA via AP Jonathan Brady
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who is detained in Iran, during a public demonstration to the Shia Islamic Centre of England in north London, calling for her release from prison, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Mother of young child Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016, accused of spying which she denies. PA via AP Jonathan Brady

More Politics News

Iran airs more allegations against detained British woman

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:04 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Iranian state television has aired more allegations against a detained Iranian-British woman as London considers making a $530 million payment to Tehran.

The TV program focused on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government.

The program showed pictures of a BBC paystub and an email from 2010 showing she once worked to train Iranian journalists.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the report was intended to increase pressure on the British government.

London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal. Both sides say the money isn't related to Zaghari-Ratcliffe, though a similar payment by America came as Iran released four U.S. citizens in 2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video