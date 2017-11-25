Nepalese people wait in line to cast their votes during the legislative elections in Chautara, Sindupalchowk, 80 kilometers
Nepalese people wait in line to cast their votes during the legislative elections in Chautara, Sindupalchowk, 80 kilometers 50 miles) east of Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. People lined up to vote in the mountain villages and towns on the foothills of some of the highest mountains in world in Nepal’s first provincial polls that promises to bring government closer to the rural and remote areas.
Nepalese vote in 1st provincial polls amid democracy hopes

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 10:30 PM

CHAUTARA, Nepal

Nepalese in mountain villages and foothill towns are voting in the Himalayan nation's first provincial polls that promise to bring government closer to rural and remote areas.

Some 3.2 million voters are choosing lawmakers in seven newly-formed federal states as well as the national assembly and turnout is expected to be high.

The lawmakers who are elected on Sunday and Dec. 7 in the remaining part of the country will be able to name their states, draft provincial laws and choose local leaders.

Provincial elections are a key component of Nepal's path of democracy that began in 2006 when protesters forced the authoritarian king to give up power in favor of a republic.

Security has been stepped with thousands of police and army soldiers deployed for the elections.

