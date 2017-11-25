The Latest: Authorities kill man in remote New Mexico area

The Latest on the killing of a man by law enforcement officers in a remote area of northern New Mexico. (all times local)
7 p.m.
Authorities say a man sought for questioning in a domestic violence incident was shot and killed by officers after he climbed to the roof of a mobile home with a rifle in a remote area of northern New Mexico.
New Mexico State Police say the shooting involved one officer from that agency and one from the Taos County Sheriff's Department. No officers were injured.
New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas said Saturday he did not know if the man had fired any shots. His name was not immediately provided.
Kassetas said the man initially barricaded himself inside the trailer then moved to the roof and the officers perceived a threat after he took a kneeling position.
The shooting occurred in the small community of Penasco about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Santa Fe.
12:15 p.m.
Authorities say there's been a shooting involving law enforcement officers in a remote area of northern New Mexico and that no officers were injured.
The New Mexico State Police says the shooting involved officers from that agency and the Taos County Sheriff's Department.
It's not immediately known whether anybody else was injured and what prompted the shooting.
The State Police says the shooting occurred in the small community of Penasco and that a news conference is planned Saturday to release additional information.
Penasco is 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Santa Fe.
