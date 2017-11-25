Pallbearers carry Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez into Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for a funeral Mass, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas.
Pallbearers carry Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez into Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for a funeral Mass, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas. The El Paso Times via AP Mark Lambie
The Latest: Funeral for Border Patrol agent held in El Paso

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 06:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas

The Latest on the funeral for a border patrol agent in Texas (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Family, friends and law enforcement officers came to a West Texas church for funeral services for a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.

A private funeral mass was held Saturday afternoon in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.

Border Patrol spokesman Ramiro Cordero said the turnout by law officers "honors" Martinez for his sacrifice in protecting U.S. borders.

A bagpiper played as pallbearers carried Martinez's body into Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The cause of Martinez's death Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn't been released, was seriously injured.

Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the Mexican border and 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.

3:35 p.m.

