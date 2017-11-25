More Politics News

Some cities ask for tax on streaming services like Netflix

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 06:16 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

Some cities and municipality groups in Virginia like the idea of a tax on streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify.

The Daily Press reported Saturday that cities such as Newport News and groups such as the Virginia Municipal League say it will generate more local tax revenue.

They're asking state lawmakers to apply the 5 percent Communications Sales and Use Tax to streaming service subscriptions. The tax currently applies to subscriptions for cable television and satellite radio as well as traditional cell phone plans.

The change would mean that a monthly bill for a basic Netflix package, $7.99, would jump by 40 cents. A premium monthly subscription for Spotify, $9.99, would increase by 50 cents.

A majority of states don't tax streaming services.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video