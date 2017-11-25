More Politics News

Judge moves trial of men accused of killing 2 deputies

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:44 PM

EDGARD, La.

A judge has ordered a 75-mile move for the trial of a man accused of killing two Louisiana sheriff's deputies in 2012 and disabling two others.

Brian Smith is scheduled for trial Feb. 15 on charges of murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty on the murder charges.

Smith's lawyer said he couldn't get a fair trial in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The Advocate reports that Judge J. Sterling Snowdy moved the trial to St. Martin Parish.

The only other defendant facing a possible death penalty is to be tried separately. Kyle Joekel's trial also will be moved.

Smith's father, Terry Smith, is also facing trial but not death. He's already serving life in an unrelated case.

Three other suspects pleaded guilty years ago as accessories.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video