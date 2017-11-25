More Politics News

Police say truck shot by hunter who thought it was a deer

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:36 PM

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y.

Authorities say an Ohio man shot a pickup truck he mistook for a deer in western New York.

The shooting Friday was the second hunting accident in Chautauqua County in three days. Police say 43-year-old Rosemary Billquist was shot and killed Wednesday by a man who thought she was a deer.

The Post-Journal of Jamestown reports that Friday's incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in North Harmony.

Sheriff's deputies say Marvin Miller of Middlefield, Ohio fired a high-powered rifle at a pickup truck.

They say Miller told authorities he had mistaken the truck for a deer

The sheriff's office says the bullet entered the engine compartment and disabled the truck.

Miller was arrested on charges including reckless endangerment.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer who could speak for him.

