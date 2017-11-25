More Politics News

Woman who endured Nazis becomes US citizen after 6 decades

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 03:59 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich.

An 87-year-old southwestern Michigan woman became a U.S. citizen last week — six decades after arriving and surviving perilous, puzzling times in Nazi Germany.

The South Bend Tribune reports Selma Satonica of Berrien Springs was sworn in last week. Satonica says she was a lawful permanent resident, but the citizenship process was confusing.

The German immigrant lived in a town formerly in Poland, now the Ukraine. Her family, who was Seventh-day Adventist, was moved to a camp by Nazi soldiers and then another town.

She says they fed and helped Jews and German soldiers because "we fed everyone that was hungry."

As the German front collapsed, soldiers helped them and others escape hours before Russians invaded.

Satonica is grateful for her delayed citizenship and hopes to "live a little bit" longer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video