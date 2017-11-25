More Politics News

Report: Drug-related deadly crashes are increasing in Utah

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 02:06 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah figures show the number of fatal car crashes linked to drivers on drugs has spiked in the last two years while alcohol-related fatal crashes have declined slightly.

Deseret News reports the state Legislature's annual report on driving under the influence data shows 108 people died in crashes related to the use of alcohol or drugs last year.

Fatal wreck involving a driver testing positive for illegal, prescribed or over-the-counter drugs increased from 67 in 2015 to 72 last year, a 7 percent increase. The number is the highest in the past decade.

Deadly crashes that involved a driver with blood alcohol content at or above the legal limit decreased from 37 in 2015 to 36 last year. Authorities made 10,762 DUI arrests in Utah last year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video