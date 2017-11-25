Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna discusses a police chase that led to the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office in Lapeer, Mich.
Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna discusses a police chase that led to the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office in Lapeer, Mich. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Terray Sylvester
Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna discusses a police chase that led to the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office in Lapeer, Mich. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Terray Sylvester

More Politics News

Man fleeing police charged after car fatally strikes deputy

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 12:45 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.

A man charged with murder after a sheriff's deputy in Michigan was struck and killed by a car has been denied bond.

Christopher Berak was arraigned Saturday on charges of first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Authorities say 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car after midnight Thursday preparing to deploy "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit by Berak's vehicle. It rolled over and the 22-year-old was arrested.

Earlier, Berak told officers at the Lapeer County jail he was "God" and came to break out one of his "sons."

A court-appointed attorney said Berak has a history of mental health problems and is under psychiatric care.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video