Juneau considers permits for charging electric vehicles

Juneau officials are considering an ordinance to require electric vehicle owners to obtain a permit if they plan to use city-owned charging stations.
KTOO-FM reports that under a proposed ordinance expected to go before the Juneau Assembly, electric vehicle owners would need to buy a permit for $50 per year and place it on their rear car window.
People caught charging their cars at the city-owned stations across Juneau without a permit would be fined $25.
The utility Alaska Electric Light and Power estimates that there are about 200 electric vehicles on Juneau roads with about 2 added each week.
The ordinance could be adopted as early as next month.
