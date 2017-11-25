In this Nov. 4, 2017 photo, volunteer Sandra Kelly prepares boxes for shipment to U.S. military personnel at the Support the Troops headquarters in Hartford, Wis. The charity organization founded by LeAnn Boudwine 11 years ago hopes to send their 10,000th care package by the end of the year.
Wisconsin woman's charity nears 10,000 solider care packages

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:20 AM

HARTFORD, Wis.

A Wisconsin woman's charity organization is close to sending its 10,000th care package to U.S. military personnel serving overseas.

The Daily News reports that LeAnn Boudwine started Support The Troops 11 years ago. Boudwine had been sending care packages to her sons until she learned that some of their fellow soldiers weren't receiving any gifts. She began sending troops packages from her home with the help of her friends.

The operation eventually expanded and now operates out of donated space in the basement of a local business.

Boudwine hopes to send the charity's 10,000th care package by the end of the year.

Packages are filled with donated items such as candy, nonperishable food, activity books, DVDs, personal care items, clothing and holiday items.

