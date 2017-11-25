More Politics News

Wisconsin may allow first responders to aid pets

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 10:42 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

Some Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing to change state law and allow first responders to treat pets when responding to an emergency.

WDJT-TV reports that Wisconsin's veterinarian practice act only allows for veterinarians to give animals aid.

Two bills are in committee in the state Legislature and would give first responders immunity for treating animals during an emergency call. It would also protect responders who don't aid animals.

While first responders giving animals aid is technically illegal in Wisconsin, fire departments across the state have specialized equipment to aid animals. But the departments don't receive special training for handling animals nor do they have a written protocol for saving animals.

All the departments prioritize saving human life first.

Twenty-two other states allow first responders to provide animals with care.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video