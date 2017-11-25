Lawmaker wants stronger, broader policy against harassment

A New Mexico lawmaker says the Legislature should overhaul and expand its harassment policy.
Republican Rep. Kelly Fajardo of Belen says mandating training is pointless without a strong and enforceable policy that protects lobbyists, vendors and visitors in addition to lawmakers and staff.
Fajardo wrote legislative leaders to call for a broader and stronger harassment policy as statehouses nationwide grapple with allegations of sexual misconduct.
New Mexico legislative leaders have already begun a review of workplace harassment guidelines and preventative training, and lawmakers are likely to under prevention training for the first time in more than a decade.
The current policy outlines steps for confronting and investigating sexual misconduct among lawmakers, legislative staff, lobbyists, vendors and others.
