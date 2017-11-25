White House: Transition at consumer agency will go smoothly

FILE - In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray speaks during a panel discussion in Richmond, Va. Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tendered his resignation Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, and simultaneously named his own successor, setting up the consumer agency for another battle with the Trump White House over control of the powerful federal watchdog. Steve Helber, File AP Photo