FILE - In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray speaks during a panel discussion in Richmond, Va. Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tendered his resignation Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, and simultaneously named his own successor, setting up the consumer agency for another battle with the Trump White House over control of the powerful federal watchdog. Steve Helber, File AP Photo
White House: Transition at consumer agency will go smoothly

November 25, 2017 10:03 AM

Senior Trump administration officials say they expect no trouble when President Donald Trump's pick for temporary director of the consumer finance agency shows up for work Monday, despite a clash with the departing director on who should take over.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the White House's thinking, called Trump's appointment of an acting director to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as a "routine move" under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. On Friday, the longstanding CFPB director Richard Cordray announced his resignation and appointed a different successor, setting up a battle with the White House.

One official described Cordray's move on Friday as designed to provoke a legal battle.

Cordray has angered Republicans with his aggressive moves against banks and other financial companies.

