Confederate monument pedestals repurposed for music video

In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, photo, director Zac Manuel confers with videographer Bruno Doria in front of a statue of an African-American "Everywoman" near the pedestal that once held a statue of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans. Manuel is creating a video for the title song of singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples' latest album, "If All I Was Was Black." The video, scheduled for release in mid-December, repurposes pedestals of Confederate monuments taken down in New Orleans and Durham, N.C., as positive spaces for African-Americans. Janet McConnaughey AP Photo