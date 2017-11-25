More Politics News

Brazil president has angioplasty in 3 arteries, stent put in

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:21 AM

SAO PAULO

Brazil's President Michel Temer is recovering after undergoing a successful angioplasty in three coronary arteries.

The presidential palace said Saturday that at least one stent was implanted in the procedure late Friday. It said Temer was recuperating in a hospital in Sao Paulo.

The 77-year-old president was admitted to the hospital on Friday night to have a coronary catheter inserted. That's typically a procedure to check for blockages in arteries.

Earlier this year, Temer was diagnosed with a partial coronary obstruction. His office had said he planned to treat it with aspirin and a low-fat diet.

Temer also underwent a urological exam on Friday. Last month, he had surgery to reduce the size of his prostate after doctors diagnosed a urological blockage.

