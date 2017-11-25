US changes course, allows PLO office to remain open

The Trump administration has abruptly shifted course on its decision to close the Washington mission of the Palestine Liberation Organization.
Instead of closing the mission, American officials say the U.S. is imposing "limitations" that could be lifted in 90 days.
Last week, U.S. officials said the PLO office couldn't stay open because the Palestinians had violated a provision in U.S. law requiring the office to close if the Palestinians try to get the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israelis. That triggered a major rift in U.S.-Palestinian relations even before President Donald Trump's ambitious effort to broker Mideast peace could get off the ground.
On Friday, State Department spokesman Edgar Vasquez said the U.S. had advised the PLO Office to limit its activities to those related to achieving the long-sought peace.
