President Donald Trump prepares to hand out sandwiches to members of the U.S. Coast Guard at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Fla.
President Donald Trump prepares to hand out sandwiches to members of the U.S. Coast Guard at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon AP Photo
President Donald Trump prepares to hand out sandwiches to members of the U.S. Coast Guard at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon AP Photo

More Politics News

Trump calls for crushing terrorists with military means

Associated Press

November 25, 2017 02:47 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

JUPITER, Fla.

President Donald Trump is asserting that the world must crush terrorists by military means — and insisting that the U.S. needs a southern border wall and his travel ban.

Trump's views via Twitter came Friday as he denounced the deadly mosque attack in Egypt and offered its president his condolences.

Trump's original travel ban sought to temporarily suspend the U.S. refugee program and block the entry of nationals from seven majority-Muslim counties into the U.S. The order sparked chaos at airports and a flurry of lawsuits, which led to the order's suspension. The administration has since made several attempts to revise the order to try to better hold up to legal scrutiny.

The president is spending the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend at his golf club, Mar-a-Lago, in south Florida.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video