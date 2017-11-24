S. Dakota pulls away in 2nd half, beats Southern Miss 84-71

More Politics News

November 24, 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Trey Burch-Manning scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead South Dakota to an 84-71 victory over Southern Mississippi on Friday night in the Sanford Pentagon Showcase.

Tyler Hagedorn added 16 points and Matt Mooney chipped in 15 for South Dakota (5-1), which has won three straight since a five-point loss to TCU on Nov. 15.

Cortez Edwards scored 18 point for Southern Miss (2-2). Tyree Griffin had 14 points and Anfernee Hampton chipped in 13.

South Dakota took the lead for good three minutes into the second half, and used a 14-2 surge to take a 47-36 advantage with 13:21 to play. Dominic Magee's 3-pointer pulled Southern Miss to 49-44, but they got no closer. Hagedorn and Mooney each scored 11 points in the second half.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

