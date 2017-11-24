More Politics News

Public visitation, funeral planned for Oakland County deputy

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:28 PM

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a public visitation and funeral are planned for a deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle being pursued by police.

Authorities say 50-year-old Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was struck by the fleeing suspect's vehicle. The suspect's vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

The visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mount Zion Church, 4900 Maybee Rd., in Independence Township. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

A private procession for family and co-workers will follow the service.

