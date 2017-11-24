Chicago police officers keep protesters off Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Community activists and labor leaders held a demonstration on Black Friday.
Protesters gather on Michigan Avenue to hit police conduct

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 06:26 PM

CHICAGO

Activists gathered on Chicago's Michigan Avenue for a third consecutive year to protest police misconduct and demand civilian oversight.

The demonstrators held a brief march Friday along the city's premiere shopping street and rallied outside the Water Tower, chanting a demand for justice for Laquan McDonald. White Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke has been pleaded not guilty of murder for shooting black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.

Alderman Carlos Rosa told the protesters the city of Chicago is spending $95 million for a new shooting range for law enforcement, but can't implement measures that increase oversight of police.

The demonstrators waved signs targeting police, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and President Donald Trump.

Friday's demonstration attracted about 100 people, far fewer than the hundreds that turned out in previous years.

One shopper, Maureen Mulville of Peoria, Illinois, noted she protested the Vietnam War, but I didn't agree with the demonstrators.

