More Politics News

Little Rock police open investigation after complaints

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:54 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Little Rock Police say an internal investigation is underway after authorities received complaints that a current police recruit had posted a racial slur on his personal Facebook page four years ago.

The police department responded Friday to a letter sent by the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association, which called for the investigation and for the recruit to be removed from the current training class.

Police say they're also looking into a "negative photograph" that was posted on the wall of the downtown police station that includes a drawing of a person pointing a gun at a person who appears to be kneeling with hands cuffed behind the back. The image includes the words "Don't touch our glass."

Police say the internal investigation is expected to be completed next week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video