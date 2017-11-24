Holiday open houses planned at the Governor's Residence

More Politics News

HARTFORD, Conn.

The public is invited to visit the Governor's Residence in Hartford during the holiday season.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and his wife Cathy announced Friday that the home at 990 Prospect Avenue will be decorated and open for to the public for tours next month.

Open houses are planned for Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No admittance fee or tickets are required, but donations will be accepted for Operation ELF, the annual holiday drive organized to help military families.

Live entertainment is scheduled over the three days.

This marks the 27th year that holiday decorations, including wreaths, Christmas trees and seasonal plants, have been donated by the Connecticut Nursery and Landscape Association.

