Prosecutor says police officer justified in fatal shooting

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:31 PM

EVERETT, Wash.

Prosecutors have determined that a Lynnwood police officer was justified when he fatally shot an intoxicated man charging at him last year.

The Daily Herald reports that Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Roe cleared the December 2016 shooting last month.

Authorities say 44-year-old Chassady LeClair at the time had been harassing his ex-girlfriend, including threatening to kill police.

Officers tracked him in Everett and attempted to arrest him but he ignored repeated orders to surrender.

Authorities say LeClair instead charged at Lynnwood Officer Sam Zacharia, apparently reaching for the officer's weapon.

The officer fired four shots in close range, fatally striking LeClair in the chest three times.

Roe wrote in his ruling that Zacharia "reasonably felt" that his life was in danger and didn't have any option but to shoot.

