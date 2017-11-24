More Politics News

Sheriff's deputy involved in car crash in Missouri

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 03:45 PM

WILLARD, Mo.

A Greene County sheriff's deputy responding to an alarm call has been involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the two cars came to rest on opposite sides of U.S. 160 just north of Willard's city limits.

Cpl. James Craigmyle says the deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan refused medical attention at the scene.

Craigmyle says the deputy had his lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash.

He was approaching from behind the sedan, which had its brake lights on and appeared to be slowing down. He says the sedan started turning left as the deputy proceeded to move around it.

The two vehicles collided.

