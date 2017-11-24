More Politics News

Oklahoma House leader working on 'tweaks' to failed tax plan

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 03:22 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

OKLAHOMA CITY

A top Republican Oklahoma House leader says work already is underway on potential changes to a broad tax-increase plan to shore up the state's budget and generate funding for a teacher pay raise.

Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols said Friday he's remaining in touch with the governor's office and that he's working on potential "tweaks" to the plan that could garner the necessary 76 votes in the House. A sweeping package of tax hikes on tobacco, fuel, alcohol and oil and gas production fell five votes short in the House after an eight-week special session.

Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a backup budget plan approved by lawmakers that would have further slashed agency budgets and implored them to return for a second special session. No date has been set.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video