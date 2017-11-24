Sexual harassment takes spotlight in California's capital

FILE - This Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, D-Pacoima, speaks at the Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif. Two sitting lawmakers face public accusations of harassment, Bocanegra and Sen. Tony Mendoza, both Los Angeles-area Democrats. Bocanegra was disciplined for sexual harassment in 2009, when he was an Assembly chief of staff. He apologized, but the Los Angeles Times has since revealed six other women are accusing him of behavior including groping and other unwanted advances, including one alleged incident when he was in office. Rich Pedroncelli,File AP Photo