More Politics News

Medical school hosts first seminar on medical marijuana

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 02:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

The medical school at the University of Hawaii held its first seminar on medical marijuana with a panel of doctors and lawyers discussing the drug and the regulations governing its use.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the panel shared highlights of research on the topic to an audience consisting mostly of health professionals at the event held earlier this month.

Medical marijuana is available to patients through licensed dispensaries in Hawaii, but doctors cannot legally prescribe it. They can issue written certifications to qualify a patient.

Dr. Thomas Murtaugh, a retired drug researcher, says data on medical marijuana is lacking, so the benefits and side effects on an individual patient are largely unknown. The panelist says patient reactions to cannabis can differ widely.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video