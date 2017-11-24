More Politics News

Police: US diplomat shot in foot outside Rio de Janeiro

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 03:32 PM

SAO PAULO

An American diplomat was shot in the foot during an attempted robbery while traveling outside of Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian police said Friday.

Stephanie Bohlen, a vice consul, and a man identified as her partner were attacked while driving Thursday night on a coastal road in Angra dos Reis, federal highway police said. The man was not hit.

Bohlen was brought to a nearby hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Rio for surgery, according to civil police.

The U.S. Consulate in Rio confirmed in a statement that a consulate official had sustained injuries that were not life-threatening "in an incident involving gunfire." It provided no details.

Earlier this year, a British tourist was shot and wounded in Angra dos Reis, when she strayed into a rough neighborhood. The popular vacation destination is about 90 miles (150 kilometers) from Rio.

