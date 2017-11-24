More Politics News

Kentucky officials bring reporter to court over open records

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 01:29 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky officials are suing a reporter to try to change the attorney general's decision that a state panel is subject to open meetings law.

According to The State Journal , one of its reporters, Alfred Miller, is named in the Finance and Administration Cabinet's lawsuit earlier this month.

The State Journal appealed to the attorney general in September after requests were denied for meeting schedules, minutes and board member identities of the Built-to-Suit Selection Committee, which will pick who demolishes and rebuilds the Capital Plaza Tower.

A decision by Attorney General Andy Beshear said no valid legal reason was provided not to comply with state open meetings law.

The cabinet's lawsuit says the decision could expose board members to improper contact, lobbying and public opinion pressure.

