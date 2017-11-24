More Politics News

Iran decries 'adventurous' Saudi crown prince's 'mistakes'

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 01:16 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that the country's Foreign Ministry has taken aim at Saudi Arabia's "adventurous" Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, urging him to recall the fate of the region's autocratic rulers.

The Friday report quotes Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying "The mistakes by the adventurous Saudi crown prince, the latest of which is the scandalous intervention in Lebanese domestic affairs, have caused trouble even for their traditional allies."

The report added that Ghasemi said Saudi crown prince's earlier remarks calling Iran's supreme leader the "new Hitler" were "immature, misjudged and worthless."

Tensions spiked between two countries after a missile fired by Yemen's Shiite rebels, believed by Saudi Arabia to have been supplied by Iran, was intercepted outside Riyadh on Nov 4.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video