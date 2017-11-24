Maine insulated from gerrymandering, wasted votes

While other states struggle with gerrymandering, Maine remains largely unaffected.
The Bangor Daily News reports that redistricting in Maine has resulted in few changes to the state's congressional and legislative districts. Maine only has two congressional districts and the state Legislature is divided closely.
A new statistical standard called the efficiency gap can determine if elections accurately reflect votes. The strategy counts wasted votes. A wasted vote is any vote that goes to a losing candidate or any vote in excess of what it takes to form a majority.
According to a Daily News analysis, wasted votes haven't benefited Republicans or Democrats unevenly. The analysis found that both parties shared about the same number of wasted votes in state elections in 2016.
