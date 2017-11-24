More Politics News

Special election set for Jan. 9 in 15th Assembly District

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 01:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has set a special election for an open seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The Democrat announced Friday that he issued a Writ of Special Election, which triggers the special election on Jan. 9 in the 15th Assembly District.

The House district includes all of Bloomfield and a portion of Windsor. The seat recently became vacant when Democratic Rep. David Baram resigned after being elected as the 3rd District Probate Court judge.

Baram is a former mayor of Bloomfield and began serving in the House in March 2009. He has most recently served as the House chairman of the General Assembly's General Law Committee.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video