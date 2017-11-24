More Politics News

Boat listing in North Carolina river sparks complaints

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 12:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CAMDEN, N.C.

A large cruising boat listing to its left in a North Carolina river has drawn calls and complaints, but the U.S. Coast Guard says the boat isn't causing a problem.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports the boat is in the Pasquotank River.

Petty Officer Second Class Frederick Lamm said the boat's operator said he apparently acquired the "Eager Miss" in Virginia and planned to cruise in it to Elizabeth City, but it ran aground at the river's mouth in the summer and began taking on water. It's currently moored in the river.

Authorities say that despite complaints, the operator isn't violating any laws and the boat itself isn't a pollution hazard or a threat to navigation.

Lamm said the operator is hoping to get the boat operational again.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video