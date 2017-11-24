Marana releases info on investigation; officers fired, quit

The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.
Media outlets report that police officials in the Tucson suburb on Friday released details of the investigation into alleged improper use of a computer database and allegedly having sex while on duty.
The officer who was fired in October is 31-year-old Dionysius Cazares,. She was pleaded not guilty to computer tampering charges accusing her of accessing a computer or computer system to obtain confidential information while off duty.
The other three officers resigned in October and November.
