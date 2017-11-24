Mounted police to patrol frightened Tampa neighborhood

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:50 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

A Florida police department is using horse patrols in a neighborhood that's been plagued by homicides in recent weeks.

Officials in Tampa have been searching for the person — or people — responsible for shooting and killing four in the Seminole Heights neighborhood since Oct. 9. Police have said the shootings have happened with in close proximity of each other, aren't robberies and could be the work of a serial killer.

The homicides have left residents scared and city officials frustrated because there hasn't been an arrest, despite a reward of more than $100,000 for information to help solve the case. The department has received some 1,100 tips.

The mounted horse patrols in the neighborhood will begin Friday and extend through the weekend.

