More Politics News

Lawsuit proceeds against planned Oregon pot operation

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MCMINNVILLE, Ore.

A Yamhill County judge has denied a motion to dismiss a complaint filed by a vineyard owner against aspiring marijuana growers.

The vineyard owner, Momtazi Family LLC, claims marijuana odors would damage wine grapes with "foul-smelling particles."

The Capital Press newspaper reports Steven, Mary and Richard Wagner asked the judge to throw out the lawsuit because there was no evidence that odors would cross property lines and because the planned marijuana operation wasn't yet definite. They also cited the state's right-to-farm law, which prohibits nuisance and trespass lawsuits against common farming practices.

Judge John Collins said the right-to-farm law doesn't provide the growers with blanket immunity, but can be used as a defense later in the case.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

    Paul Manafort made scores of trips to Ukraine while advising billionaires an political groups with pro-Russia leanings. His numerous stops in Moscow are likely a subject of interest to federal investigators.

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

View More Video