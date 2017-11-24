More Politics News

US appeals court orders halt on natural gas pipeline in Ohio

November 24, 2017

CLEVELAND

A federal appellate court has issued an order that temporarily prevents a company from building an 8-mile (12.87-kilometer) stretch of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline through a northeast Ohio city.

In a 2-1 decision Wednesday, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted Green a stay to stop NEXUS Gas Transmission from starting work on the city's portion of the $2 billion project while a lawsuit is pending.

Green sued the state Environmental Protection Agency in May, challenging the water quality certificate it gave NEXUS for the project. The EPA argues the certificate was properly granted.

The 255-mile-long (410.36-kilometer) pipeline is designed to transport as much as 1.5 billion cubic feet (42480000 cubic meters) of gas per day from Appalachian shale fields across northern Ohio and into Michigan and Canada.

