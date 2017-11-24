More Politics News

US judge to rule soon on dispute over new salt storage shed

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:21 AM

November 24, 2017 10:21 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A federal court judge is expected to rule soon on whether the Vermont town of Shelburne can restrict road-salt shipments and storage at a facility built in the community last year by Vermont Railway.

The town of Shelburne argues that road-salt operations threaten sensitive LaPlatte River wetlands adjacent to the property.

The Burlington Free Press reports the railroad says the new, $5.5 million storage facility is engineered to safety standards well above the town's municipal salt shed and loading yard, which have leaked for years into a tributary of the LaPlatte.

The railroad also claims that road crews in northern Vermont might be hard pressed to keep highways clear of ice and snow for years to come if the town prevails.

