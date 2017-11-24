More Politics News

Man fatally shot by St. Louis police; 14-year-old injured

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:14 AM

ST. LOUIS

St. Louis police are investigating after two officers fatally shot a man and wounded a 14-year-old boy on Thanksgiving Day.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says the officers fired after the man pointed a gun at them.

The incident began when a driver lost control of a car and struck a curb near where the officers were on patrol in north St. Louis. Four people jumped out of the car, which had been stolen Wednesday during an armed robbery.

Police say one of the four suspects pointed a handgun at the two officers, and they shot him. The suspect died at a hospital.

A 14-year-old boy also was struck by gunfire from police and is in stable condition. The other two suspects are being sought.

Neither officer was hurt.

