Chicago ordered to pay $62,500 in lawsuit records dispute

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:10 AM

CHICAGO

The city of Chicago has been ordered to pay $62,500 for withholding records in a lawsuit over a police shooting.

Federal Judge Joan Gottschall says the city acted in "bad faith" when it made little effort to provide records to a lawyer who is suing on behalf of Divonte Young's family. The 20-year-old was killed by an officer five years ago.

Police said Young fired, but no gun was found.

Attorney H. Candace Gorman was seeking documents from a city agency that investigates officer-involved shootings. The judge says a city attorney tried to get the documents but ran into interference. The process took more than a year.

