Plan to change New England ocean stewardship up for debate

The federal government is close to enacting new rules about New England ocean habitat that could mean dramatic changes for the way it manages the marine environment and fisheries.
The National Marine Fisheries Service has been working on the rules for some 13 years and recently made them public. They'd change the way the government manages the Gulf of Maine, Georges Bank and southern New England waters, which are critical pieces of ocean for rare whales, unique underwater canyons and commercial fishermen.
Some environmentalists and have raised objections to the proposal, which would impact the way highly valuable species like scallops are harvested. The proposal says its goal is to minimize "adverse effects of fishing on essential fish habitat."
The service is taking comments on the proposal through Dec. 5.
