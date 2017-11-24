Argentina president: Search for missing sub will continue

A man outside the Mar de Plata Naval Base wipes a tear after the navy announced a sound detected during the search for the missing ARA San Juan submarine is consistent with that of an explosion, in Mar de Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. A Navy spokesperson said the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the submarine, adding there was no sign the explosion might be linked to any attack. Esteban Felix AP Photo