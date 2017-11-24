More Politics News

USDA loaning $2.2M to expand northern Maine health care

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 09:10 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MILLINOCKET, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say the federal government is giving a northern Maine health center a $2.2 million loan that will allow it to offer more services.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the loan is coming through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program. They say it will be used to fund renovation and expansion of a clinic in Millinocket.

The center will be able to build a 4,200-square-foot addition to provide space for optometry, behavioral counseling, dental services and other health services. The senators say the expansion will provide greater access to care in one of the more rural parts of the state.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

    Paul Manafort made scores of trips to Ukraine while advising billionaires an political groups with pro-Russia leanings. His numerous stops in Moscow are likely a subject of interest to federal investigators.

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

View More Video