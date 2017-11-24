More Politics News

Gov. Hogan's campaign fined for fundraising email

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:05 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's re-election committee has been fined over an email that solicited donations during the legislative session, when fundraising for state elections is prohibited.

The Washington Post reports the board explained its decision to issue a $250 fine in a letter earlier this week. The board said it found no evidence the governor or his campaign committee knew of or approved the email sent by Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, who was organizing a fundraiser for Hogan.

But it said state law requires them to hold the campaign responsible because it benefited from the solicitation.

The emailed fundraiser invitation told recipients they could become members of the host committee by making financial commitments to the campaign.

Hogan campaign manager Jim Barnett says the campaign is pleased the board acknowledged no violation was committed.

