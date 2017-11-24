More Politics News

Longtime Gloucester County prosecutor gets new state job

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:26 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TRENTON, N.J.

A former longtime county prosecutor in southern New Jersey has taken a job with the state Attorney General's office.

Dalton will now serve as an assistant attorney general with the Division of Criminal Justice. He will assist officials with implementing statewide policies ranging from criminal justice reform to domestic violence and police-related matters.

Dalton, a Democrat, had served as Gloucester County prosecutor since 2002. But he was notified earlier this month that he would not be reappointed to the post.

Charles Fiore, a Democrat nominated by Gov. Chris Christie to succeed Dalton, was sworn in Wednesday as acting county prosecutor. His nomination must still be confirmed by the state Senate.

A Williamstown resident, Fiore has maintained a private law practice for 30 years and has held various municipal posts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

    Paul Manafort made scores of trips to Ukraine while advising billionaires an political groups with pro-Russia leanings. His numerous stops in Moscow are likely a subject of interest to federal investigators.

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

View More Video