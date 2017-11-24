More Politics News

Oakland County Sheriff's deputy honored at vigil

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:32 AM

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A Thanksgiving night candlelight vigil drew more than 100 people to honor an Oakland County sheriff's deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.

Deputy Michelle Miller said Thursday that her colleague, Eric Overall, was "even-keeled," ''compassionate" and driven by integrity. His wife, Sonja Overall, said he would help anybody — "even the bad guys."

Authorities say the 50-year-old Overall was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy what are called "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires at an intersection in Brandon Township when he was struck by the fleeing suspect's vehicle. The suspect's vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

He had been with the department for 22 years.

