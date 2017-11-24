More Politics News

Audit: Contractor overcharged federal nuke plant by $6.8m

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:35 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

SPRING CITY, Tenn.

An audit says a contractor overcharged a federal utility by more than $6.8 million from 2010 to 2015 to help finish construction on a nuclear reactor in Tennessee.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , the Tennessee Valley Authority Office of Inspector General audit claims Bechtel Power Corp. overcharged for overtime, meal expenses, craft labor costs and an incorrect rate for a veteran construction program at the Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 2 reactor.

Bechtel spokesman Fred deSousa says the company disagrees, saying the findings don't reflect union labor project agreements.

TVA spokesman Jim Hopson says the utility is still negotiating with Bechtel over proper payments.

The new reactor at Watts Bar was finished a decade after its first was completed in 1996 at about a $5 billion cost.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

    Paul Manafort made scores of trips to Ukraine while advising billionaires an political groups with pro-Russia leanings. His numerous stops in Moscow are likely a subject of interest to federal investigators.

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

View More Video